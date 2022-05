Dragon Ball Super's next big chapter will be hitting in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and the series has shared the first look preview at what to expect from Chapter 84 of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc was announced to be coming to an end some time this year with the next arc to follow shortly after, and that means fans have had all eyes on each new chapter to see how much closer we would get to the final moments of the arc overall. Now the next chapter will be getting us just a little closer.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO