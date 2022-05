MINOT, N.D. – As families struggle to get baby formula amid a nationwide shortage, pediatricians are warning parents to be careful about supplementing their food. Diluting formula to make it last longer can be very dangerous for young children. Babies under six months old kidneys cannot take in excess water from diluted formula and may not be able to properly digest the electrolytes which could cause seizures.

