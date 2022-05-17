ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election.

With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.

They will face each other in the Democratic North Carolina’s Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.

As Election Day for North Carolina primaries is underway, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson is in Raleigh, where Cheri Beasley and supporters will come together Tuesday night.

Beasley is the frontrunner in the Democratic Senate race out of 11 candidates.

Earlier Tuesday, Jackson was also with Beasley in Chatham County as she met with voters. This was constituents’ opportunity to get to know Beasley beyond her role as a North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate. She held titles as a a public defender, judge and chief justice of the state supreme court, but she also made sure the voters know she’s a mother.

“Were going to just keep doing what were doing today, and certainly we have been very thoughtful about the next phase. It’s been awesome to have been able to really plan for it and build the infrastructure for the next part of this election, so we’re excited about that,” Beasley said.

Beasley’s supporters are eager to see if she will make history again this year. She was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice on the state supreme court. If she wins and is elected in November, Beasley would be North Carolina’s first Black U.S. senator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

