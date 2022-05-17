ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Father: Missing San Diego woman's last location confirmed

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBPyE_0fhPgDRJ00

HOUSTON, Texas. (KGTV) - The father of a missing San Diego woman who disappeared last month during a trip to Houston says police have confirmed her last known whereabouts.

“Just trying to hold myself together. Every day, it gets harder, “ said Kevin Johnson.

One month after he flew to Houston to search for his daughter Felicia, an emotionally drained Kevin Johnson continues to press on,” said Johnson.

“It's just turmoil. It’s just very, very difficult to imagine what's going on,” said Johnson.

Felicia vanished on the night of April 15 in Houston, days after celebrating her 24th birthday in San Diego.

According to Johnson, several dancers at Cover Girls nightclub told his private investigator that Felicia was seen that night applying for a job and being turned away.

“They said that she was very angry, upset, very distraught. Probably not thinking correctly. The front door girl said she did see her get into a car with one of the regulars,” said Johnson.

Felicia hasn't been seen since.

Johnson says her phone was discovered a few miles from the club—on the side of a freeway near a park—with what appeared to be specks of blood on it. Volunteer searches near the area turned up nothing.

An attorney for the club told ABC 10News surveillance video of that night has been handed over to police. Having viewed all the video, he says Johnson was not spotted in the club or getting a ride from anyone.

Johnson says recently, police gave him a very brief update.

“They know where her last whereabouts were … They didn't confirm the actual place. They just said they can confirm through surveillance, her whereabouts and her identity,” said Johnson.

Johnson says detectives have not revealed any other clues, or persons of interest in Felicia's disappearance.

Johnson vows to stay in Houston to continue his search and to keep his daughter's case in the spotlight.

“If I quit, I feel like I'm turning my back on her. I just want to do everything and anything I can do—for as long as I can do it—until she comes back,” said Johnson.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Johnson with expenses while he continues his search in Houston.

ABC 10News has reached to Houston Police for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC San Diego

Rash of ‘Swatting' Calls Being Investigated By San Diego Police

San Diego police say their agency has been the target of a rash of fake 911 calls known as "swatting" attempts, including at least three this month alone. Swatting is a false emergency report meant to draw large numbers of police and other emergency resources, sometimes a SWAT team, to a single location. In some cases, the outcome can be deadly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapping & Other Felonies Suspect Captured | San Diego

05.19.2022 | 9:25 AM | SAN DIEGO – The wife called her husband as she was heading home and he answered the phone and then the suspect’s voice came over the phone. The suspect said, I have your husband and he’s okay, and you’re beautiful”. The wife called the Police immediately and there were officers nearby. When the officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk and the suspect at the victim’s car with the driver’s side door open. The suspect fled on foot when he saw the officers. The pursuit led for a few blocks and the suspect went into an apartment complex. The officers found him inside one of the apartments and he was armed with a knife. The officers were able to arrest the suspect without force. The victim was checked out for the cuts and bruises he suffered during the altercation. The suspect is believed to have pulled a knife on someone earlier in a robbery attempt, and the Police were chasing him yesterday for other crimes he committed. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
Motorious

C8 Corvette Carjacker Shot Dead In Houston

The car theft crime wave continues, only it’s becoming increasingly common for criminals to just carjack people instead of boosting their rides when they’re parked. At about 4 am on May 18 a robbery suspect picked the wrong guy to carjack. The owner of a C8 Corvette felt his life was in danger, so he pulled out a gun and shot the suspect several times. That person then jumped on a car which was driving away, but fell off it and died in the parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Person charged with shooting man in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a person who allegedly shot a person on Wednesday in southwest Houston. Vershanski Green, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her role in an incident on Wednesday night near 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 5900 North Braeswood Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Private Investigator#Cover Girls#Abc 10news Surveillance
WFAA

Man accused of killing wife found dead in holding cell

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing his wife to death in west Harris County has died while in custody, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Benjamin Pierce, 37, was unresponsive in a holding cell on Saturday and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people hospitalized after major crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say three people were hospitalized following a major crash in northeast Houston Friday night. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but It happened on Wayside and Tidwell, a little after 9:15 p.m. Officials say there were a total of three people in the SUV, but two of them were ejected and at last, check, were still listed in serious condition.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas driver dies after fiery crash involving dump truck

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas driver died after their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught on fire, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. The wreck took place at 14100 Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road in Houston on Friday morning, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A man was driving the vehicle that […]
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy ISD teacher stabbed to death by husband with 7-year-old son in the home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man was arrested after he told deputies he stabbed his wife to death in west Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Pierce. He has been charged with murder. His wife has been identified as 39-year-old Leslie Ann Pierce. She was a teacher with Katy ISD, according to deputies.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Man accused of killing wife dies in jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A west Harris County man accused murdering his wife died in police custody early Saturday morning. Benjamin Pierce, 39, was found unresponsive around 4:25 a.m. in a single-person holding cell at the Harris County Jail Joint Processing Center at about 4:25 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at about 5:31 a.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy