Compared to several months ago, the number of COVID-19 infections in our area - particularly serious ones that require hospitalization - may seem low. But according to numbers from the Mayo Clinic, positive recorded COVID-19 test rates this week in Pennsylvania are at 14 percent. That’s up from about five percent this time last month. And health officials in the central Pennsylvania region are noting this increase, and hoping that the public does the same.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO