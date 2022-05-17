Connecticut's oystermen struggle with rising costs of diesel, driving higher food prices

Local farmers say record fuel costs are affecting their bottom line, whether their crop is in the field or under the water.

Owner Norm Bloom says the cost of each Copps Island Oyster actually starts about three years before his farmers can pull it out of Long Island Sound.

Norm Bloom says of 25 to 30 boats he has out on the water every day, only one or two of them are actually scooping up oysters to sell. The rest are moving them from each lot as part of the long and increasingly costly process of oyster farming.

The cost of diesel has almost doubled in the past year, which affects the boats as well as the cost of shipping Copps Island Oysters around the country.

Bloom says he has to be careful about raising prices on what is already a luxury product for restaurant clients.

He says it is a tough balance to strike, when he needs to keep fueling boats to keep the next three years of oyster crop moving.

The average cost of a gallon of diesel in Connecticut is $6.40.