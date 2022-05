Bugatti has been caught lying, but in a good way. Before you call Molsheim and cancel your Chiron Super Sport order, you might want to know its W16 is likely to deliver more power than advertised. That's what happened with this fine example of the "French" hypercar, which was recently put on a newly built dyno. The 8.0-liter engine with its four turbochargers was pushed to its maximum, delivering a colossal 1,618.6 PS at the crank.

