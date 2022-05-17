Yes, ‘basement homes’ exist and this one is listed in Illinois for $35K Check it out

A unique residence referred to as a “basement home” has landed on the real estate market for $35,000 in Deer Creek, Illinois.

Don’t know what that is? Neither do a lot of people on a popular real estate social media page and boy do they have questions.

“Don’t miss this unique basement home located on a large, beautiful corner lot,” the listing on Zillow.com says about the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. “This property offers lots of possibilities! Currently the home is rented but could be a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot there are plenty of possibilities.”

While the photos show an interesting place that, at 832 square feet, is the size of an apartment, there are some questions that arise — like where is the front entrance? How does one get downstairs?

Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights unique living spaces, had these sorts of observations and more when commenting on the home.

“Why don’t they show the entry ? No curb appeal?” one person asked.

“I bet you save a ton on heating, cooling, and companionship ,” another joked.

“Great tornado shelter!” one person commented.

“Imagine ordering food to this place,” someone observed.

“Hear me out,” another said. “Let’s put a grassy hill on top and build a nice, round entrance and call ourselves hobbitses.”

“Is this what the Weasley’s house looked like before they started having kids?” one person asked.

“Actually nicer than I was expecting lol,” someone commented.

“Well, you see… the Tornado took the rest of the house so we just moved everything down into the basement put a lid on it and called it done,” another joked.

“Not sure if I wanna live in a bomb shelter but for the price......,” someone said.

Deer Creek is about 73 miles northeast of Springfield.

