Deer Creek, IL

Yes, ‘basement homes’ exist and this one is listed in Illinois for $35K Check it out

By TJ Macias
 4 days ago

A unique residence referred to as a “basement home” has landed on the real estate market for $35,000 in Deer Creek, Illinois.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Don’t know what that is? Neither do a lot of people on a popular real estate social media page and boy do they have questions.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“Don’t miss this unique basement home located on a large, beautiful corner lot,” the listing on Zillow.com says about the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. “This property offers lots of possibilities! Currently the home is rented but could be a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot there are plenty of possibilities.”

Family room Screen grab from Zillow

While the photos show an interesting place that, at 832 square feet, is the size of an apartment, there are some questions that arise — like where is the front entrance? How does one get downstairs?

Family room Screen grab from Zillow

Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights unique living spaces, had these sorts of observations and more when commenting on the home.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Why don’t they show the entry ? No curb appeal?” one person asked.

Pantry Screen grab from Zillow

“I bet you save a ton on heating, cooling, and companionship ,” another joked.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Great tornado shelter!” one person commented.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Imagine ordering food to this place,” someone observed.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Hear me out,” another said. “Let’s put a grassy hill on top and build a nice, round entrance and call ourselves hobbitses.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Is this what the Weasley’s house looked like before they started having kids?” one person asked.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Actually nicer than I was expecting lol,” someone commented.

“Well, you see… the Tornado took the rest of the house so we just moved everything down into the basement put a lid on it and called it done,” another joked.

Property grounds Screen grab from Zillow

“Not sure if I wanna live in a bomb shelter but for the price......,” someone said.

Deer Creek is about 73 miles northeast of Springfield.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

