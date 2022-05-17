Report: Why Kurt Busch's Wife Filed For Divorce

Sam Hunt and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, aren't getting divorced after all. Just two months after she filed divorce documents, Hannah asked the court to dismiss the case, as the two have reportedly reconciled. Sam has been wearing his wedding ring of late, recent photos show. "They are doing their best every day," a source told People magazine. "Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come." The split was a bit of a saga, as she initially filed for divorce in February only to quickly withdraw the papers and then refile them a few hours later in a different Tennessee county. In the paperwork, Hannah alleged infidelity and revealed she's pregnant. The duo is expecting a girl.

