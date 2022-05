GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The national average for rent prices just hit another record high, now leading many to think about buying in Wisconsin rather than renting. “Any time that prices, go up it’s because they can,” real estate agent at Dallaire Realty, Judd Gehl, emphasized. “People who own property see that they can get more money for rent and they’re taking advantage of it.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO