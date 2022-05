This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Missouri’s Mark Twain National Forest covers more than a million acres in the southern half of the state – and twice a year, firefighters mobilize to light controlled, intentional fires, called prescribed burns, as a part of a strategy that actually prevents raging fires from breaking out.

