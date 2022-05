Capriotti's Sandwich Shop debuts next week in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, at 305 W. Appleway Ave. "My wife (Aimee Angle) and I have a lot of friends and family in the area, and we are excited to raise our kids here," Franchisee Jameson Angle said in a company press release. "Food was something that had always bonded us as a family, and I'm excited to share something with the community that brings people together."

