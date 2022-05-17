World Games Countdown: 51 Days

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two trains are stopped on the tracks in Bessemer Friday night. It’s been blocking traffic all day and causing some concern for area first responders. The trains are blocking several intersections including the highly traveled Highway 1-50. We’re told the trains have been stopped...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County grand jury has found former Huntsville nurse, Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello guilty of intentional murder Thursday afternoon. Nikki was convicted of killing her husband, James “Jim” Cappello after she gave him insulin shots. Jim’s body was found in their home on September 29, 2018, just two days after he was reported missing by his family.
Comments / 0