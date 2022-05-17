World Games Countdown: 51 Days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County grand jury has found former Huntsville nurse, Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello guilty of intentional murder Thursday afternoon. Nikki was convicted of killing her husband, James “Jim” Cappello after she gave him insulin shots. Jim’s body was found in their home on September 29, 2018, just two days after he was reported missing by his family.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO