ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chet Holmgren Reveals Goal For Career: NBA World Reacts

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the NBA Draft Lottery finally here, ESPN's Richard Jefferson sat down with Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren to discuss his future in the pros. Holmgren is a very intriguing prospect, there's no doubt about it. He does feel like there's room to grow though. "I feel like I'm...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
COLLEGES
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods' Message For Cameraman Goes Viral

Tiger Woods got off to a hot start at the PGA Championship today, sinking a birdie on his very first hole. But there was an awkward moment before that big shot involving a cameraman. On the par-4 10th hole at Southern Hills Country Club, Woods hit his tee shot over...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Richard Jefferson
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

Brittney Griner has been abandoned by the NBA stars who could help her the most

Where are the male athletes standing up for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner? The Phoenix Mercury center has been held in a Russian prison since February for, Russian officials say, being caught with vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis at a Moscow airport. Between Russia’s war on Ukraine and the near-complete breakdown of diplomatic ties between the United States and Russia, Griner has become a Russian pawn. And despite WNBA players showing solidarity with male athletes as they protested racist police violence, as the women’s league works to raise awareness for Griner’s plight, their male counterparts and the male-dominated sports media have been disturbingly quiet.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Field Goals#Gonzaga
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Joe Buck's Appearance Today

Joe Buck's stint at ESPN will kick off this Thursday with a special telecast for the PGA Championship. Buck will be joined by ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins to cover the second major of the season. They'll have special guests on the show, such as Peyton Manning, Fred Couples, Doris Burke and Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Championship Leader Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has a history of getting off to slow starts in major tournaments, which keeps him from competing in the end. During the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy shot an eight-under, 64 in the final round to finish at seven-under and just three shots off the lead. A pair of 73's in the first two rounds kept him from winning the Green Jacket.
GOLF
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Players React To The Nick Saban Controversy

Nick Saban put himself in the center of the firestorm after making salacious allegations in a public event Wednesday night. Alabama's head coach claimed Texas A&M "bought every player" from this year's recruiting class. He also alleged that Jackson State paid $1 million for a player, believed to be Travis Hunter. He even suggested that "it was in the paper" despite no evidence to validate those claims.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
508K+
Followers
61K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy