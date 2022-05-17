Miners close out regular season on a high note, await first playoff opponent

William “Bill” Brown Jr., contractor, businessman and community volunteer, passed away February 17, 2022, peacefully at the age 89. Bill and his family spent 25 years in Hawaii. He grew up in Yosemite National Park, his Dad ran the general store and Bill went to high school in Mariposa, an old gold mining town. He liked to say he went around the world twice in a school bus. He spent summers at his Uncle Louis’ ranch in Petrolia on California’s “Lost Coast” with his brother Roger. Bill worked on the Yosemite trail crew during high school and college and got his taste for construction and building bridges. He went on to get degrees from both Dartmouth and Stanford. A stint in the Navy “Seabees” construction battalion in the Philippines led to a live long career in construction management. He went on to build signature projects and resorts in California, Hawaii and Hong Kong. Retiring in Park City, Utah followed by Port Townsend, WA.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO