Park City, UT

Miners close out regular season on a high note, await first playoff opponent

By Brendan Farrell
Park Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark City High School’s boys lacrosse team faced a challenging end to the regular season following a 14-12 loss to Olympus on May 4. The Miners were set to play Skyline, Timpview and East – three teams that would finish in the top seven in the Class 5A RPI rankings –...

Record editorial: Pedal into Bike Week in Park City

Drivers headed to work on Tuesday morning may have seen a few more bicyclists on the roads than is typical, even in a community where many prefer to pedal their way into the office. Tuesday was Bike to Work Day, and it was marked by fine weather for a ride....
Obituary: William “Bill” Brown Jr.

William “Bill” Brown Jr., contractor, businessman and community volunteer, passed away February 17, 2022, peacefully at the age 89. Bill and his family spent 25 years in Hawaii. He grew up in Yosemite National Park, his Dad ran the general store and Bill went to high school in Mariposa, an old gold mining town. He liked to say he went around the world twice in a school bus. He spent summers at his Uncle Louis’ ranch in Petrolia on California’s “Lost Coast” with his brother Roger. Bill worked on the Yosemite trail crew during high school and college and got his taste for construction and building bridges. He went on to get degrees from both Dartmouth and Stanford. A stint in the Navy “Seabees” construction battalion in the Philippines led to a live long career in construction management. He went on to build signature projects and resorts in California, Hawaii and Hong Kong. Retiring in Park City, Utah followed by Port Townsend, WA.
Way We Were: Barber, Brawler, and Bootlegger Alex Hamlin

Park City Museum Research, Digital Services, and Social Media Coordinator. This is the fourth article in a series on Prohibition in Park City. Alex Hamlin, referred to as Alec Hamlin in the 1920 census, was a Finnish immigrant looking for new opportunity in Park City. A barber on upper Main Street in the late 1910s and early 1920s, his shop was located in a building at 236 Main Street that also served as his family’s home (the building stood where the parking lot south of Wasatch Brew Pub now sits). With his wife Josephine, he had one son born circa 1914, and two daughters, born circa 1915 and 1917.
Park City Treble Makers come ‘Together Again’ for the group’s first spring concert in three years

The Park City Treble Makers, the town’s 16-voice female a cappella choir, is ready to perform its first spring concert in three years. The concert, aptly titled “Together Again,” will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at Park City Community Church, said Director Colleen Earnshaw. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting parkcitytreblemakers.org or at the door.
Now Hiring - Hotel Park City

Food & Beverage• Host/Hostess - Ruth’s Chris• Server - Ruth’s Chris• Manager - Ruth’s Chris• Hotel Banquet Servers• Bandana’s Grill - Servers• Cooks• Food & Beverage Manager• Housekeeping• Room AttendantFront Office• Bell Attendant• Front Desk Associate• Front Office ManagerSPA• Spa Attendant• Front Desk Associate• Licensed Massage TherapistApply in person located at 2001 Park Avenue - Park City, UT 84060Or online: https://hotelparkcity.applicantpool.com/jobs/We offer competitive wages and benefits. All employees are eligible to participate in the Marriott Explore Program, offering discounted travel benefits to 30 brands and over 7000 hotels. - Hotel Park City is an Equal Opportunity Employer -
New update provided on Tech Center project

The development firm pursuing a large project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction has provided Summit County with an update on the proposal nearly five months after it was met with opposition. Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt said he was contacted by the real estate developer,...
