ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
cnycentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 19

Roman Pernal
4d ago

Yes,get thatCRT out of America! Propaganda that will destroy the country

Reply
6
Related
cnycentral.com

New congressional, state district maps released

New maps show changes to New York's congressional and in-state political districts. Early Saturday, the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment released the new maps drawn up by a Special Master and approved by a judge. The task force is still studying the final order. The new 22nd...
U.S. POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

Cazenovia businessman announces run for congress in 22nd District

CAZENOVIA — Steve Wells, Madison County resident, founding partner of Syracuse-based American Food and Vending Corporation, and former criminal prosecutor, has announced he will seek election in the newly formed 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga County, Madison County, and Oneida County:. “I simply cannot watch from the sidelines...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Republican Steve Wells enters race in NY’s redrawn 22nd Congressional District

Cazenovia resident and businessman Steve Wells announced his candidacy this week for New York’s redrawn 22nd Congressional District. Wells, a founding partner of the American Food and Vending Corporation, announced his candidacy for the 22nd Congressional District on Wednesday, May 18. New York’s newly redrawn 22nd district includes Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Cayuga and Northern Cortland counties.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Schools across Syracuse area 13th most segregated by race in the nation

A new study of school segregation shows public school districts across the Syracuse metro area are the 13th most segregated by race in the country. The Century Foundation just published new data showing the Syracuse area just behind Chicago-Evanston, Illinois and just ahead of Flint, Michigan. Newark, New Jersey and Gary, Indiana lead the list for most segregated when comparing White to Black students.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Two Irondequoit fire districts become first-ever to merge in New York State

A pair of fire districts in the town of Irondequoit have consolidated in efforts to better serve the community. After successfully serving their respective communities for nearly 200 years combined, the Ridge Culver Fire District and Laurelton Fire District have become the Irondequoit Fire District as of Monday, May 16, 2022. This first-ever consolidation of its kind involving any municipalities in New York State.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oneida County executive passes on run for Congress

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will not pursue a bid for Congress and aims to stay in his current role, he announced Friday. The Republican lawmaker said in the past few days, he was approrached by many about seeking what would likely be New York's 22nd Congressional District seat, given that the boundaries — drawn by a special master after the ones drawn by state lawmakers were thrown out — remain the same when finalized. The new district would include all of Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Crt#Domestic Terrorism#Covid#State
wnynewsnow.com

Congresswoman Tenney Drops Bid For NY-23, As The List Of GOP Candidates Grows

JAMESTOWN – U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) has dropped her election bid New York’s 23rd seat, this as the field of GOP candidates grows to seven. Tenney, who late Friday night announced on Twitter she is now seeking election for the newly re-drawn 24th Congressional District, was among the pool of Republicans running to succeed Congressman Tom Reed who did not seek re-election this fall. Reed unexpectedly resigned last week, taking a new position at a political advocacy group.
JAMESTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY AG still investigating whether state can sue gun makers in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that allows the New York state attorney general to sue gun manufacturers if they're believed to have been negligent and if they may have played a part in gun violence. The law allows the AG to sue manufacturers even if they're out of state. The AG's office has yet to sue any gun manufacturers since the new law took effect.
Mid-Hudson News Network

First Democrat surfaces in race for new 19th Congressional District

ITHACA – A former counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced his candidacy for the Democratic line in the newly drawn expansive 19th Congressional District. The Chenango County Democratic Committee Wednesday endorsed Josh Riley, a resident of Ithaca and Endicott native. The Cortland County Democratic Committee previously...
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Romesentinel.com

UPDATE: Ridge alliance sweeps into Rome board of ed

ROME — An alliance of candidates from the Ridge Mills Elementary School attendance zone, where that school community seeks to keep its building from being closed as an elementary school and repurposed for other district needs, gave a primer on organizing and advocating in the Rome City School District election on Tuesday.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a majority of board members left the room. Parents expressed their frustration, disappointment, and anger over how recent issues have been handled. All but one Watertown City School District board...
WATERTOWN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

GALLERY: 59th Commencement at Onondaga Community College

Syracuse, NY — Over 900 students graduated at Onondaga Community College's 59th commencement ceremony Saturday. OCC President, Dr. Casey Crabill, presided over her ninth and final commencement ceremony at Onondaga Community College. She is retiring on June 30th. Dr. Warren M. Hilton will become the new president on July 1st.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy