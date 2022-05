DECATUR, GA—Trial is scheduled to begin next week in the murder case against 48-year-old Richard Merritt, a former Marietta, Georgia attorney. Merritt is charged with Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the February 2019 stabbing and beating death of his mother, Shirley Merritt, 77, at her Tucker home.

