Americans average 26 spam calls, 11 spam texts weekly

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (CW39) Get spam calls? According to the latest data , the average American gets 26 scam calls a WEEK, along with 11 spam texts.

But even though we’re all in the same boat, people in some states do get spammed more than others.

People in Pennsylvania are hit the hardest, with 31 spam calls a week.  People in New Jersey, Texas, and Oklahoma also get more spam on average.

The LUCKIEST people are in New Mexico, with “only” nine spam calls a week.  The others who get hit less often are in:  Washington, D.C., Oregon, Alaska, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Montana, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

It’s become so bad that 91% of people claim they no longer answer calls from unknown numbers.

