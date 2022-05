Hiding behind a false wall wasn’t enough to fool Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies, Tuesday, May 17th. Acting on a tip that a Springfield man, wanted for multiple warrants, was at his residence in the 1000-block of Harmonia Road, deputies were dispatched to take the suspect into custody. Upon arrival, the 40-year-old man was nowhere in sight, but deputies knew that an apparently empty house is not always unoccupied. Some elusive suspects can come up with creative ideas to avoid capture.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO