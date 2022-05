NASHVILLE, Tenn.--According to data published by the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB), Tennessee is among states with the lowest average of spending on students. On Wednesday, USCB released the 2020 Annual Survey of School System Finances, which analyzed spending in the nation's school systems. Nationally, the average per pupil spending in 2020 rose by 2.3% compared to the previous year with an average of $13,494 per child.

