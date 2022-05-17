ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 911 to send emergency alerts test message Thursday afternoon

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts. Here's the sheriff's office news release on the test:. Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use...

ktvz.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger." The post Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’ appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 22-28

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 22-28. 2022 Guardrail Improvements (Sunriver Area) – Guardrail replacement work will be occurring on Cottonwood Road and Solar Drive. Work will include removal of existing guardrail and installation of new guardrail in the vicinity of the BNSF Railroad overcrossing on Cottonwood Road and the Solar Drive Bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Deputy Unseats Incumbent Jefferson County Sheriff

MADRAS, OR -- As more ballots are counted, Deputy Jason Pollock continues to lead the three-way race for Jefferson County Sheriff. He tells KBND News he was surprised by his wide margin with the incumbent Sheriff, "When the first numbers came out, I was - I was blown away. I did not really expect it to be almost a 10% gap between the two of us. I thought it was going to be much closer. But, wow. It was definitely something to take in." Pollock says he was confident he would win, but is grateful for two key last-minute endorsements from former Sheriff Jim Adkins and Jefferson County D.A. Steve LeRiche, "I think it would’ve been a very, very tight race without Jim and Steve’s support. But I still had the feeling in my heart that I was going to come out on top. I do think that that helped widen the gap, for sure."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Traffic stop turns into pursuit with shots fired at Klamath Falls Police officers

On May 16, 2022 an officer from the Klamath Falls Police Department initiated a stop a vehicle driven by Garrett Turnham. The officer observed concerning behavior and issued certain commands. Turnham ignored the commands of the officer and accelerated away. During the pursuit Turnham drove through a fence and the playground at Mills Elementary, where a female passenger exited. Turnham then circled around to East Main, heading south.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KVAL

Update: Police identify drivers of head-on crash on Beltline

--- Update #2 (1:54 p.m. 5/20/2022) - Eugene Police say a head-on crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the overpass on Beltline, just south of Roosevelt. A Dodge Dakota pickup and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR
KTVL

Klamath man fleeing police fatally shoots himself

KLAMATH FALLS — The Klamath Falls District Attorney's office announced that a man fleeing in a vehicle from a police officer in Klamath Falls shot himself with an automatic weapon while attempting to fire at the officer. On Monday, May 16, an officer from the Klamath Falls Police Department...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One arrested after missing Lane County sheriff ATV found

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of May 22-28

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 22-28. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **NEW CLOSURES:. Crack seal operations will be occurring at...
REDMOND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 39

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (May 16, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that 0n May 15, 2022 at approximately 6:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 39 at Highway 50. The preliminary investigation revealed a gray Kawasaki Concours, operated by Ralph Lagoy...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

