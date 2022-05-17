ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee landmarks to light up orange in memory of shooting victims

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Milwaukee is joining cities across the country in remembering shooting victims Tuesday evening by lighting buildings in orange.

According to the Office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the participating sites include Fiserv Forum, American Family Field, Light The Hoan, The Pfister Hotel, Gas Light Building, Pritzlaff Building, MGIC, GRAEF, Milwaukee County Historical Society, Discovery World, 600 EAST, Schlitz Park and Milwaukee Downtown BID # 21’s MKE lights.

The sculpture outside the City Hall's south entrance will also be lit in orange.

Participating locations will be turning on the lights around dusk on Tuesday.

“We stand together against all deadly violence, particularly hateful violence,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This is both an expression of unity and a call for action. There is work ahead for all of us to end the killings.”

In Milwaukee, there have been 30 shooting victims since Friday. The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday , when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. So far, all of the victims in those incidents have survived.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 18 homicides in just over two weeks, the office announced Monday.

Ten people were also killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A Buffalo newspaper is reporting the alleged gunman in the racially motivated attack had written the names of three Waukesha Parade victims on his gun.

One person died and five others were injured after a man carried out a mass shooting at a church in California on Sunday.

And in Houston, Texas, authorities say two people were killed, and three were hospitalized after a shooting at a busy flea market.

The United States has already seen 200 mass shootings this year. The data comes from the Gun Violence Archive , an independent data collection organization. It defines a mass shooting as an incident that includes four or more victims, either injured or killed.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Capitol: police

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before noon Thursday near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 3 men charged in incident that injured 16

MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

First charges filed in connection to weekend violence in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first charges have been filed in connection to the weekend violence that left 21 people injured in downtown Milwaukee. Twenty-eight-year-old Otis Green and 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon are accused of felony firearm possession. Green was found with a gun near Water and Juneau. He was injured...
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

