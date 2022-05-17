Milwaukee landmarks to light up orange in memory of shooting victims

Milwaukee is joining cities across the country in remembering shooting victims Tuesday evening by lighting buildings in orange.

According to the Office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the participating sites include Fiserv Forum, American Family Field, Light The Hoan, The Pfister Hotel, Gas Light Building, Pritzlaff Building, MGIC, GRAEF, Milwaukee County Historical Society, Discovery World, 600 EAST, Schlitz Park and Milwaukee Downtown BID # 21’s MKE lights.

The sculpture outside the City Hall's south entrance will also be lit in orange.

Participating locations will be turning on the lights around dusk on Tuesday.

“We stand together against all deadly violence, particularly hateful violence,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This is both an expression of unity and a call for action. There is work ahead for all of us to end the killings.”

In Milwaukee, there have been 30 shooting victims since Friday. The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday , when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. So far, all of the victims in those incidents have survived.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 18 homicides in just over two weeks, the office announced Monday.

Ten people were also killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A Buffalo newspaper is reporting the alleged gunman in the racially motivated attack had written the names of three Waukesha Parade victims on his gun.

One person died and five others were injured after a man carried out a mass shooting at a church in California on Sunday.

And in Houston, Texas, authorities say two people were killed, and three were hospitalized after a shooting at a busy flea market.

The United States has already seen 200 mass shootings this year. The data comes from the Gun Violence Archive , an independent data collection organization. It defines a mass shooting as an incident that includes four or more victims, either injured or killed.

