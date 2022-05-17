ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffdale, UT

Bluffdale school locked down after student posts gun photo to Instagram

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Students were placed under lockdown in Bluffdale after a student’s social media post showed what appeared to be a gun in their possession on Tuesday.

Students at Summit Academy High School were told to shelter in place as authorities investigated an Instagram post showing a student holding a gun.

The student who allegedly posted the image was pulled from class. After investigating, authorities discovered the gun pictured on the post was an airsoft gun. At this point, police determined there was no active threat to students on campus.

While investigating, police also learned there was another fight reportedly planned to take place among freshman students after school.

Since authorities did not know whether the fight would involve weapons, all students reportedly involved were called out of class and detained. Upon investigating, officers realized the two incidents were not related.

Students remained in lockdown for about 45 minutes and then sheltered in place for another 30 minutes afterward.

School administrators say the incident was a “big disruption” to the school day.

“With current events and things that have happened recently it’s important to take the utmost precaution in a situation like this,” said Michel Clark, Director of Summit Academy. “We really care about our students, we love them, they are a part of our Summit Academy family and we want them to know we will want to always keep them safe then make the right choices to ensure that and so we followed the recommendation of the PD and we really feel it was the right decision to make.”

ABC4

Details released on three Utah officer-involved shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will be providing updates on three officer-involved shootings in 2021 on Friday. Unreleased details from the incidents will be discussed further regarding officer-involved shootings for the West Valley Police Department on Aug. 7, 2021, the Sandy Police Department on Sept. 8, 2021, and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

480 police shifts added for seat belt enforcement

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer months approach, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are making an increased effort to encourage Utahns to buckle up. According to a press release from DPS, seat belt use has decreased 2% from 90% in 2021. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Motorcyclist rescued after falling 30 ft near Bountiful ‘B’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The victim of a mountain rescue that occurred on May 21 is expected to make a quick recovery. According to South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA), officials with Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department, Davis County Search and Rescue, and Intermountain Life Flight came out to help in the […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Double fatal crash leaves two teens dead in N. Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two are dead and three others injured after a car full of teenagers smashed into a tree Saturday morning, authorities say. At around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 3100 N, a North Ogden police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car for minor traffic violations. […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Domestic violence comes in all forms, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Domestic violence comes in all forms. That is in part why Kimmi Wolf with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said abusers are able to continue hurting a victim, sometimes for years.  “It may be a relationship that you and I might aspire to, because it looks you know, it looks […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
