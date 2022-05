As winner of last month’s PGA Professional Championship, Jesse Mueller is the proud leader of the PGA of America’s #TeamOf20 club pros getting the chance to go shot-for-shot with the best in the world at this week’s PGA Championship. He may not draw the fans of the Tiger/Rory/Spieth pairing, but that doesn’t mean that the 39-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., can’t make some noise of his own.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO