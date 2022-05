The NBC10 Philadelphia apps for iOS and Android have been updated in May. The new version includes new features and bug fixes that affected the user experience. New content labels show what you can expect before clicking on the article or the video. These labels make it clear whether the article is accompanied by a video on the same topic or whether it’s text only. We’ve also added a news widget that previews today’s top stories right on your device’s home screen.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO