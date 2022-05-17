ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts opens new Harrisburg facility

By Madison Montag
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts is opening a new facility, the PNC Innovation Zone, on May 17, 2022.

The Innovation Zone will include Central Pennsylvania’s largest movie screen in the Select Medical Digital Cinema, which stands at 38 feet high and 70 feet wide, as well as a new gaming studio equipped with gaming consoles and computers.

The new building will also include an e-sports arena with seating for spectators.

Weekly activities will be hosted at the Innovation Zone, such as creative design coding and competitions.

The Innovation Zone will also house after school programs including Girls in STEM, Emerging Healthcare Professionals: Science of Surgery Camp, Innovation 101 and other STEM and STEAM related programs.

PennDOT will start June with job fairs

Innovation 101 will be open for second through eighth graders to use innovate, technology-based learning opportunities to set a foundation of “computational thinking skills.”

The Whitaker Center is also offering free WiFi at this time.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

