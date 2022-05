Matt Hardy has high hopes for himself and Jeff Hardy on their final run as a tag team. Matt and Jeff Hardy are once again back together in AEW and both have gone on record as saying this is their final run as a team. The Hardys have captured Tag Team Championship gold representing WWE, TNA, ROH, WCW, and more. Now, Matt Hardy tells Freddie Prinze Jr. that in this last run, they are hoping to capture AEW gold as well as gold in AAA Lucha Libre, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and maybe another run in Ring of Honor.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO