Raymond and Andree Corliss: Grateful to new friends paying it forward during trip to Concord

LACONIA — Helen Claire (LaChance) Martell, 71, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly and gained her angel wings on April 30. Helen was born on July 6, 1950, in Laconia, and lived there her entire life. She was a passionate woman who adored her family, always put others first and was a hard, dedicated worker who always put others before herself. She is loved by many for so many reasons; her smile, her laughter, the sparkle in her eye, and all of the little things she did to make everyone feel so special... and as she always said, “I love you forever (+ 1 day)” we shall also miss her forever and ever.
