Raymond and Andree Corliss: Grateful to new friends paying it forward during trip to Concord

 4 days ago

This past weekend, May 15, we went to Concord for an appointment because I had a sore foot and found out I had gout. The physician on duty gave me a treatment, and I felt so much...

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin's hunt for authentic BBQ

Monday, May 23rd — Tonight, it's National Barbecue Month and we are taking you to a few local BBQ joints where they're firing up the smoker to create some fantastic smoked meats just for you. Plus, there are 28 technical education centers in NH where high school students can...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Joseph R. Sirles Sr., 66

Joseph Ray Sirles Sr., 66, of Winnisquam, died at Concord Hospital on May 15. He was born in Laconia on Sept. 22, 1955, the son of Chester F. Sirles Sr., and Louise (Colburn). Joe was raised in Meredith Center. Several years ago he worked at Hebert Foundry in Laconia and...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Helen C. Martell, 71

LACONIA — Helen Claire (LaChance) Martell, 71, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly and gained her angel wings on April 30. Helen was born on July 6, 1950, in Laconia, and lived there her entire life. She was a passionate woman who adored her family, always put others first and was a hard, dedicated worker who always put others before herself. She is loved by many for so many reasons; her smile, her laughter, the sparkle in her eye, and all of the little things she did to make everyone feel so special... and as she always said, “I love you forever (+ 1 day)” we shall also miss her forever and ever.
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Moultonborough annual bake sale slated for July 9

MOULTONBOROUGH — April brought Cara Sutherland from Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm to the monthly meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club. “Along with a description of the working farm/museum, Cara spoke of the interpretive focus of the facility going forward, which will include agricultural literacy, medical history, the changing environment and “farmsploration” (self-guided activities) for visitors’ enjoyment at little or no cost,” said Susan Reepmeyer, MWC Recording Secretary.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

HGTV host David Bromstad visits Nashua store

NASHUA, N.H. — National television personality David Bromstad recently paid a visit to a store that specializes in vintage items in Nashua. Bromstad, known for hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" and other shows on HGTV, visited SNAP It's Vintage. Bromstad found some items that made him "happy" at the...
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Back in Full Force: Portsmouth, NH’s Market Square Day Returns

Pro Portsmouth's annual Market Square Day will be back in its usual June spot after two years of changes driven by the pandemic. After moving to September in 2021 and completely canceled in 2022 the 45th annual arts festival is back in full force with over 60,000 people expected to converge on downtown Portsmouth and take in the crafters, local businesses, food vendors and entertainers who will be set up on Saturday, June 11.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Retired school bus donated to Kingston family

KINGSTON, N.H. — A community has come together in Kingston over the belief that a school bus could change one family's life. With a little help from the Seacoast Learning Collaborative, the Kingston Police Department, the town's fire department and sheriff, a retired school bus renamed "Kory's Bus" made a special stop Thursday.
KINGSTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Got Lunch receives grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction

GILFORD — A program of Gilford Community Church, Gilford Got Lunch, recently received a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to provide healthy and nutritious breakfasts and lunches to school-aged children. “We cannot express our gratitude enough for fellow nonprofit organizations such as The Children’s...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best cakes in New Hampshire

If you need a cake for a special occasion, where do you go to find the best in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their choices. In the mood for some cake? Check out all the places picked by our viewers on our Facebook page. 5. Frederick's Pastries in Amherst...
DERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

George Mottram: Thank you to Moultonborough voters

To all the 300 voters that voted for me in the town election in Moultonborough, I just want to say thank you very much for your help. I would also like to thank all of the team at 603 Oil & Market for the tremendous effort shown in support of our campaign, and the team at Goodhue Marine and Gun Shop for a job well done, and all the other team efforts at the Center Harbor Diner, the Stevens Landscaping Garden Center, Ferrante Plumbing & Heating on Route 25, and Skelley’s Market on Route 109. Please consider the aforementioned businesses when shopping in the area. We must all stay vigilant and strive for less government in our lives and less spending in these hard times. Stay safe, and may God bless all of you.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Petition asking for superintendent's ouster signed by parents at Pleasant Street School

LACONIA — As of Wednesday, 119 parents of students at Pleasant Street School had signed an online petition asking the Laconia School Board to place Superintendent Steve Tucker on leave and not renew his contract, citing ineffective leadership, bullying, lack of transparency and unfair treatment of Pleasant Street School Principal David Levesque.
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

Fire Burns House in Amesbury, MA, Family Temporarily Displaced

An Amesbury home is temporarily uninhabitable following a fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the three story wood frame house on Elm Street, with smoke coming from the third floor as firefighters arrived, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush. A man inside the house on the second floor was evacuated but thought another member of his family was trapped in the attic.
AMESBURY, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Arthur

WESTFORD — Arthur, a seven year old shorthair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Along with a few other pets from the same household, Arthur was surrendered to the Lowell Humane Society. “It took weight gain and some treatment, but he is just really spunky,”...
WESTFORD, MA
94.9 HOM

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH

