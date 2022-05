Police Chief Bob Kussow said the SPPD has stepped up its traffic enforcement recently—and motorists should expect that to continue. Kussow, who became the city’s new police chief on May 3, said for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were more “reactive” when it came to traffic enforcement to avoid unnecessary contact or unwittingly help spread the virus.

