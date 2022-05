An unlicensed driver has been arrested after a tire rim from a trailer he was towing came loose and killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The 55-year-old motorcyclist from Acworth, Ga. had been riding with three fellow motorcyclists shortly before noon Thursday near Mile Marker 321 at Wildwood when he hit a tire rim which came loose from a trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident. His name has not been released.

