ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, CO

Evacuations ordered as 600-acre wildfire burns north of Pagosa Springs Airport

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6IGj_0fhPXVFw00

PAGOSA SPRNGS, Colo. — A 600-acre wildfire is burning about five miles northwest of Pagosa Springs Airport, forcing evacuations of a nearby neighborhood, according to officials with the San Juan National Forest.

Residents in the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood on 4 Mile Road in Mineral County are now under an evacuation notice for this fire, which has been named the Plumtaw Fire. The Emergency Operations Center can be reached at 970-422-7084 for evacuation information.

The fire did grow overnight, reaching 4 Mile Road on the east boundary, according to the InciWeb page for the Plumtaw Fire . Further details on exactly how much it grew were not immediately available.

The map below shows where the fire was burning as of 5 p.m.

It was first reported around 1 p.m.

The Plumtaw Fire is burning two miles west of the intersection of Plumtaw Road and 4 Mile Road and 4.75 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs Airport, according to the Forest Service.

Air resources, including five large airtankers and multiple helicopters, and ground resources are at the scene.

Joe Darr | Posted in the Discover Colorado photography group

The fire is burning in ponderosa pine, gambel oak and mixed conifer forest, according to the Forest Service.

The cause of the Plumtaw Fire is under investigation.

The San Juan National Forest is planning to enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions no later than May 25, the Forest Service said Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 2

Related
westernslopenow.com

Simms Fire burns over 300 acres southwest of Montrose

Montrose, Colo (KREX) — Residents near Government Springs Road and Wildcat Canyon were on high alert Thursday afternoon after a wildland fire started burning in the area. Deana Harms, with the Bureau of Land Management, says, “the fire was reported yesterday, Thursday, May 19th at approximately 3:45 pm, and fire resources were dispatched immediately out there, and they ordered additional resources and engines, little bit of heavy equipment and air resources.”
MONTROSE, CO
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

3 Structures Destroyed In Simms Fire Burning Near Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three structures have burned in the Simms Fire that is burning near Montrose. The fire has burned a little more than 371 acres 15 miles southwest of Montrose since it started on Thursday afternoon. (credit: US Forest Service) The fire showed no significant growth overnight and was being aggressively suppressed on Friday. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to make water drops on the fire. Evacuations for those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon remain in effect. (credit: US Forest Service) Three structures have burned and 10 others are threatened. The cause is under investigation.
MONTROSE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
County
Mineral County, CO
KJCT8

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire consumes additional 2,000 acres, becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed; Conditions critical and expected to worsen

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KJCT) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
durangodowntown.com

Grandview Bridge Closed for Construction

Is Southwest Colorado headed for another surge in COVID cases? Windy days trigger fire restrictions, and work begins on the US Highway 550 Alignment from Farmington Hill to the Grandview Bridge. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Tafoya Barrett and Associates. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The Grandview Bridge once again has become the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’. The main Grandview Interchange Bridge that connects the roundabout at Wilson Gulch to County Road 232 is now closed to accommodate construction of the new Farmington Hill Realignment. Once dubbed the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ because it remained closed for several years after its construction. That moniker changed when the city of Durango and Three Springs built Wilson Gulch Road to connect the west end of the development to US Highway 160. The bridge will remain closed through summer 2023 while contractors excavate the south side of the interchange to connect to US Highway 550. While closed, Target Rental, Skyway Auto, and Durango Organics may be accessed from the intersection of County Road 232 at US Highway 160. For more information, visit codot.gov. Hundreds of puppies and kittens are expected to land at the La Plata County Humane Society in the next few weeks. So that’s why the society is throwing its annual baby shower through May 23rd. The baby shower benefits the foster program and provides supplies needed to care for more than 500 puppies and kittens that pass through the shelter every year. You can make a cash donation or go shopping at the pet house for formula, puppy pads, and other essential items. Visit lpchumanesociety.org to learn more. When the national weather service issues a red flag warning, stage one fire restrictions will automatically apply in La Plata County, without additional action from the La Plata County Sheriff or commissioners. Stage one fire restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of La Plata County and La Plata County properties. Private property, Bayfield, Ignacio, Durango, or any federal or tribal lands are excluded. During a stage one fire restriction, no open burning is allowed. That includes bonfires, burn barrels, campfires, coal or wood burning stoves, or charcoal-fueled grills. Smoking except in areas with a three-foot wide area clear of flammable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking inside is allowed. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate in a settling or other open flame torch. And the use of floating sky lanterns, fire balloons, or settling balloons are always prohibited in the county. Visit co.laplata.co.us for more information. Is La Plata County on the verge of another COVID surge? Recent water tests from the Santa Rita Water Reclamation Facility indicate that viral concentration levels in the Durango area have increased by nearly 300% during the past two weeks. San Juan Basin Public Health and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment monitor waste water data to determine whether the COVID virus is on the rise. The health department reports that positivity rates also have increased in recent weeks and urges residents to get vaccinated or to get booster shots and to take precautions like washing hands frequently or wearing a KN95 face mask. To learn where you can get a vaccine or booster, visit sjbpublichealth.org. Does your high school student want to earn college credits or industry credentials to become workforce ready by the time they graduate? Pueblo Community College Southwest will make it a little easier for students to concurrently enroll in post-secondary courses with its new Friday Academy program. Students may enroll in a morning or afternoon class on Fridays. The program includes instruction as well as tutoring and homework assistance. PCC will host a Student and Parent Open House starting at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 20th at the Mancos campus on US Highway 160. The open house starts with an information presentation followed by campus tours at 7:00 PM. To learn more, visit pueblocc.edu. Thanks for watching this edition of the Local News Roundup. I’m Wendy Graham Settle.
DURANGO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#County Road#Weather#Pagosa Sprngs#Inciweb#The Plumtaw Fire#The Forest Service
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Cyclist Hit on U.S. 291

At 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, Salidan Mike Croghan, age 67, was crossing U.S. 291 on his e-bike at CR 155, not far from his home, when he was struck by a 2002 Porsche driven by a 58-year-old male, reported Colorado State Patrol. Croghan survived the crash with a broken neck and was transported to St. Anthony’s Trauma Center in Lakewood.
SALIDA, CO
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
knau.org

Navajo police seize bootlegged alcohol, make 11 arrests during 3-day operation

Navajo Nation police districts are working with the Navajo Police Department Proactive Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) to deter the trafficking, distribution, and sales of narcotics and alcohol bootlegging. Earlier this month, the PACE team conducted a three-day operation in Shiprock, New Mexico, in response to community concerns regarding drug and...
NAVAJO, NM
conejoscountycitizen.com

Loss of a grandson drives grandmother

NEW SAN ACACIO — Cynthia Trevino Ozuna is a woman of compassion and abiding faith. A woman suddenly widowed in 2014, suddenly a single mother to a blended family of 13 children with three still in school. A woman who calls everyone “honey” and means it, whether friend or stranger, young or old.
ALAMOSA, CO
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Police Seize Firearms, Suspected Meth and Heroin in Drug Raid

Alamosa, CO – On Friday May 20, 2022, Detectives from the Alamosa Police Department obtained a search warrant for 1703 Sunset Drive in regards to illegal drug activities. While executing the search warrant, several individuals were contacted inside the residence. Bryan Gallardo, 35 year old Alamosa resident, was taken into custody for an active drug warrant out of Alamosa County. Donald Atencio Jr., 34 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, and special offender weapon violation. Debbie Gurule, 28 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, special offender weapon violation, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations. Ryan Trujillo, 36 year old Alamosa resident, was released with a summons for resisting/obstructing.
ALAMOSA, CO
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy