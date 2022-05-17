Evacuations ordered as 600-acre wildfire burns north of Pagosa Springs Airport

Is Southwest Colorado headed for another surge in COVID cases? Windy days trigger fire restrictions, and work begins on the US Highway 550 Alignment from Farmington Hill to the Grandview Bridge. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Tafoya Barrett and Associates. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The Grandview Bridge once again has become the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’. The main Grandview Interchange Bridge that connects the roundabout at Wilson Gulch to County Road 232 is now closed to accommodate construction of the new Farmington Hill Realignment. Once dubbed the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ because it remained closed for several years after its construction. That moniker changed when the city of Durango and Three Springs built Wilson Gulch Road to connect the west end of the development to US Highway 160. The bridge will remain closed through summer 2023 while contractors excavate the south side of the interchange to connect to US Highway 550. While closed, Target Rental, Skyway Auto, and Durango Organics may be accessed from the intersection of County Road 232 at US Highway 160. For more information, visit codot.gov. Hundreds of puppies and kittens are expected to land at the La Plata County Humane Society in the next few weeks. So that’s why the society is throwing its annual baby shower through May 23rd. The baby shower benefits the foster program and provides supplies needed to care for more than 500 puppies and kittens that pass through the shelter every year. You can make a cash donation or go shopping at the pet house for formula, puppy pads, and other essential items. Visit lpchumanesociety.org to learn more. When the national weather service issues a red flag warning, stage one fire restrictions will automatically apply in La Plata County, without additional action from the La Plata County Sheriff or commissioners. Stage one fire restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of La Plata County and La Plata County properties. Private property, Bayfield, Ignacio, Durango, or any federal or tribal lands are excluded. During a stage one fire restriction, no open burning is allowed. That includes bonfires, burn barrels, campfires, coal or wood burning stoves, or charcoal-fueled grills. Smoking except in areas with a three-foot wide area clear of flammable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking inside is allowed. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate in a settling or other open flame torch. And the use of floating sky lanterns, fire balloons, or settling balloons are always prohibited in the county. Visit co.laplata.co.us for more information. Is La Plata County on the verge of another COVID surge? Recent water tests from the Santa Rita Water Reclamation Facility indicate that viral concentration levels in the Durango area have increased by nearly 300% during the past two weeks. San Juan Basin Public Health and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment monitor waste water data to determine whether the COVID virus is on the rise. The health department reports that positivity rates also have increased in recent weeks and urges residents to get vaccinated or to get booster shots and to take precautions like washing hands frequently or wearing a KN95 face mask. To learn where you can get a vaccine or booster, visit sjbpublichealth.org. Does your high school student want to earn college credits or industry credentials to become workforce ready by the time they graduate? Pueblo Community College Southwest will make it a little easier for students to concurrently enroll in post-secondary courses with its new Friday Academy program. Students may enroll in a morning or afternoon class on Fridays. The program includes instruction as well as tutoring and homework assistance. PCC will host a Student and Parent Open House starting at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 20th at the Mancos campus on US Highway 160. The open house starts with an information presentation followed by campus tours at 7:00 PM. To learn more, visit pueblocc.edu. Thanks for watching this edition of the Local News Roundup. I’m Wendy Graham Settle.

