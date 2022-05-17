Man charged in Friday’s shooting of teenager in Kinston

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in Raleigh Friday afternoon and another is in custody, police said. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. along Prosper Avenue near Globe Road, which is the location of apartments off Brier Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police. The person who was...
Halifax County, N.C. — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting Friday that killed a young child. Deputies said the shooting happened around noon on Delta Drive in Halifax County, in the Roanoke Rapids area. According to deputies on scene, a child under the age of...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a man has been arrested after a Friday crime spree in which a woman was assaulted. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 24-year-old Dashawn Harris, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was charged with the following crimes:. Assault on a female. Breaking...
SOUTH ROSEMARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after an accidental shooting in Halifax County Friday, officials said. The incident happened around noon along Delta Drive in South Rosemary, just west of Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Chief Deputy Scott Hall. A 4-year-old died after a gunshot wound...
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street. Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of an East Carolina University student who was killed nearly two years ago while riding as an intern with the Highway Patrol has filed claims against two troopers and the state. Michael Higgins, of Hertford, was a 22-year-old criminal justice major at ECU who...
North Carolina Bus Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving and Hitting Construction WorkerSCDN Photo Archive. A bus driver in North Carolina was arrested after hitting a construction worker while driving intoxicated.
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department have made 18 arrests during recent narcotic operations taking large amounts of illegal substances off the streets. Of the 18, Taylor Everett, Tyrik Bunch, Nicole Perkins, Devonte Barnes and Au’mau’vion Watford have bonds that exceed $75,000....
SELMA – A 51 year-old man is facing charges after Selma Police said he led them on a high speed chase, at times traveling without any headlights. Gary Wayne Cooper of Homestead Road, Selma was arrested after wrecking his 2004 Honda Pilot SUV on Little Devine Road at Highway 96 North.
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in the Tar River in Edgecombe County Friday morning, officials said. The discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. near the Old Sparta Boat Ramp at 338 N.C. 42, according to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Detective E. W. Muse Jr. The...
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
The May 2 shooting of a Tabor City man has led to the arrest of a suspect from the Chadbourn area. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, is being held under no bond on a single count of first degree murder, jail records show. Johnson listed his address as 501 Grice Rd., Chadbourn.
Two people tied to a man charged in a February 17 shooting death in Weldon have been charged as accessories — one after the fact of murder and the other before the fact. Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joseph Sealey would not elaborate on the new charges which were filed Tuesday.
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people initially reported lying in the grass behind an apartment building in Hope Mills on Wednesday morning have been confirmed dead and were identified as a mother and son. Police have identified the victims as 48-year-old Julie Camacho Smith and 25-year-old Desmond Miles...
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they’ve caught up with the person responsible for several break-ins. Winterville Police said that Steven Razor Jr. was arrested for the crime spree we’re told happened in a subdivision off Old Tar Road back in late February. At the time, police said...
Comments / 0