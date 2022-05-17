Platte County man facing federal charges for producing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 35-year-old Farley, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on nine additional counts of producing child pornography, as well as additional counts of distributing and receiving child pornography.

Andrew J. McCardie was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday’s superseding indictment includes the original two counts of producing child pornography and distributing child pornography over the internet, which were contained in a March 15, 2022, indictment.

The superseding indictment includes nine additional counts of producing child pornography, an additional count of distributing child pornography over the internet, and a new count of receiving child pornography.

McCardie, who was originally charged in a March 7, 2022, criminal complaint, remains in federal custody without bond until his trial.

According to court documents, an FBI online covert employee from the Atlanta, Georgia, field office was in contact with McCardie on the Kik messaging application.

McCardie allegedly claimed to be sexually abusing multiple children. During the chat, the document says, McCardie claimed he had been producing child pornography at others’ request for a couple of years.

On March 5, 2022, McCardie allegedly sent the FBI employee two videos that depicted child sexual abuse.

McCardie claimed that one of the videos, which appear to depict him sexually abusing a child, was taken the same day. He also sent a screen shot as evidence that it was a live video taken with the Kik application and previously sent to another Kik user.

On March 6, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McCardie’s residence. The entry team attempted to take control of McCardie near the entrance of the residence but he resisted, initially holding a firearm as officers entered. McCardie was brought out into the yard, where he continued to resist before being handcuffed and placed under arrest.

According to court documents, McCardie attempted to hide his iPhone in the bedroom closet, but officers found the phone and seized it in order to conduct a forensic investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.