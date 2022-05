Steven Gerrard admits he has to earn the right to create an Aston Villa legacy.The 41-year-old has taken Villa to 14th after being appointed in November ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale at Manchester City.Victory will see the hosts clinch a fourth title in five seasons under Pep Guardiola but any slip-up will let in Gerrard’s former club Liverpool, who are a point behind and host Wolves.Gerrard has already conceded City and Liverpool have given Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp time to succeed – something he wants as well.The Villa boss said: “I don’t think, I hope. I’ve got to earn...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO