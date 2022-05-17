Downtown Raleigh resturant draws on owner's Asian roots for inspiration

Almost two years ago, Randy Spencer was standing right at the edge of N.C. 86, looking at 25 years of his life and business, now a heap of soggy, charred remains, being picked over by members of the Orange Rural Fire Department, looking for hot spots. Hours earlier, a car occupied by two teens careened out of control and into one of the posts holding the large canopy that offered shelter to customers buying gas at one of the fueling pumps at Farm & Garden. Fuel that leaked from the car ignited and then combined with fuel at the station, creating a massive ball of light and fire, made more brilliant by the rural darkness.

