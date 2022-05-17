ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Plans for the 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out are underway

By Eve Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department will be hosting the 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out this summer. On July 14, CPD will host the community-building event to bring businesses, community members...

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (5/20/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — We have great partners in Laramie County. We get together once a month to talk about our agencies and discuss what is happening in the community. This week, we had Cheyenne Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tim Thornell, County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Visit Cheyenne/DDA Director Domenic Bravo, LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Representative Henderson, Chamber Director Dale Steenbergen, Councilman Dr. Mark Rinne, and me all on the line for over an hour. These meetings started during the pandemic, and everyone felt it important enough to continue it today. I think it speaks well of the collaboration and cooperation of everyone involved. Thank you.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (5/19/22–5/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in Wyoming, Laramie County

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, the WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Newly Opened Appliance Store To Close In Cheyenne

It was just last December that Cheyenne welcomed Sears Hometown Store to the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center, but it seems like we'll already be losing the famed appliance store. The liquidation event is going through Thursday, May 19th. If you take a look at their Facebook Page here, you can...
CHEYENNE, WY
