ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart stock falls over 11%; worst day since 1987

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IlZP_0fhPUMAK00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — After Walmart released mixed quarterly results on May 17, the Bentonville-based retailer’s stock fell by over 11%.

The decline was Walmart stock’s worst single-session performance since 1987. Volume was high on the day, with over 44 million shares changing hands.

Earlier in the day, Walmart announced first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, falling below the expected mark of $1.48.

Walmart increases salary for truck drivers to over $100,000

While sales remained strong in the first quarter, the nation’s largest retailer saw profits dip due to inflation on food and fuel, as well as higher supply chain costs.

“Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment, “said CEO Doug McMillon. “U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected.”

Walmart is among the first major retailers to report quarterly results and is considered a major barometer of spending given its size and the breadth of its customer base.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

WATCH: DVH talks about game one win over Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs took down Alabama 7-3 in game one on Thursday night. The Razorbacks were down to the Crimson Tide 3-0, but had a big fifth inning with a two-run homer from Peyton Stovall and then a three-run shot from Cayden Wallace to take the lead. Arkansas will take on […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Business
KARK 4 News

Arkansas takes down Princeton in NCAA Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take down Princeton 11-0 in the NCAA Softball Regionals on Friday night. The Razorbacks didn’t have to wait long to get on the board. In the bottom of the first, a Princeton throwing error to third allowed KB Sides to come home. That’s all the Hogs would get […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
KARK 4 News

WATCH: Arkansas softball team previews game with Princeton

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in program history, Arkansas softball and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 4 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history, and will host No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton. Arkansas opens the weekend with a 5 p.m. first […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy