Lincoln County, WV

Man charged for vandalism, assault and resisting arrest

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says a man faces several charges after reportedly vandalizing a car and resisting arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on May 11 to Paddies Branch in Branchland for a disturbance involving vandalism. The report stated Dakota Lee Clay threw a rock through the back windshield of a car.

Clay’s reported actions violated a protection order that was already in place.

Clay allegedly left the scene before deputies arrived, causing a warrant to be filed for Injury or Tampering with a Vehicle , Unlawful Injury to or Destruction of Property , Violation of a Protective Order and Domestic Assault .

Dakota Lee Clay. (Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
DEPUTIES: Man faces 8 counts each on 3 fraud charges

On May 13, the Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant and confirmed Clay was inside a specific residence.

Law enforcement repeatedly advised family members to exit the home so Clay could be apprehended safely. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were preparing to enter the home when Clay eventually came to the front stairs.

Clay allegedly pulled away from deputies and swung his arms, and law enforcement had to place him on the ground. Clay’s actions resulted in another charge, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer .

Sheriff’s Office disclaimer: “As always in the case of criminal matters, the charges against Mr. Clay are merely accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

