Bremen, ME

This Floating Tiny Home Airbnb In Maine Takes Glamping To The Next Level (PHOTOS)

By Maeve Browne
 4 days ago
This Airbnb in Bremen, Maine is a unique stay where you can wake up on tranquil waters.

The Floating Camp Roam Airbnb is located on the serene Pemaquid Pond. This fully-equipped houseboat allows you to experience a one-of-a-kind vacation where you can drift into relaxation mode.

This eco-friendly lodging has earned dozens of five-star reviews, and "Superhost" status.

After you arrive onboard, your host will guide the houseboat to your destination in the middle of the lake.

Here, there is a ladder for swimming, a sun deck for lounging, and a comfortable reading nook for you to unwind with nature as your backdrop.

The airy interiors are bright and comfortable, with large windows and expansive views. The space can accommodate up to three guests.

You can enjoy a snack, or prepare a large meal in the cozy kitchenette, which features a gas stovetop, fresh drinking water, cooking essentials, and a mini icebox. Outside, there is a small grill for barbecuing.

The Airbnb features a sunny dedicated workspace, where you can journal or read a book to pass time.

At night, the sky comes alive with an incredible view of stars and constellations that you can't experience in big cities.

During the day, there is nearby beach access and lake activities you can book such as canoeing or a privately chartered cruise.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

