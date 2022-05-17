ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Vernon school locked down after false gun threat

By Jenna Maddox
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Washington County middle school was locked down on Tuesday morning after law enforcement received a tip of an alleged gun on campus.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip through FortifyFL, a suspicious activity reporting tool, that said a student had a gun on the Vernon Middle School campus.

School resource deputies and school officials immediately put the school under a lockdown.

Investigators said they found the student who made the claim, and they determined the threat was fake.

The student was criminally charged with the disruption of the school.

WCSO said that after they determined the school was safe, classes returned as normal.

