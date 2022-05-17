ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Sand collapses, fatally traps teenage boy at Toms River beach

By Shirley Chan, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDJsY_0fhPTE4J00

TOMS RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A teenage boy was killed when sand collapsed at a New Jersey beach on Tuesday, trapping the teen and his sister, police said.

The teens, visiting from out of town, were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed, Toms River officials said. Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance near Seaview Road just after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the trapped 17-year-old girl, but her brother, Levy Caverley, an 18-year-old Maine resident, died in the collapse, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teenage girl suffered injuries.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Officials have not yet shared additional details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Young swimmer rushed to trauma center after getting caught in rip current at N.J. beach, officials say

Three children were rescued by lifeguards at an Ocean City beach Saturday afternoon after getting caught in a rip current, city officials said. Two of the juveniles, from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. But the third, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, was rushed from the hospital to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, as he was breathing on his own but unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the city.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Teen Pilot Who Landed Plane On Bridge In Ocean City Shares How He Survived New Mexico Plane Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an exclusive update about a teenage pilot, who safely landed a banner plane on a bridge in Ocean City last year. Landon Lucas, 19, was recently involved in another small place incident.  He is sharing his survival story with CBS3. For the second time in as many years, Lucas tells CBS3 he feels truly lucky to be alive. The latest incident happened last month when he was one of two people on board a small plane when it crashed in New Mexico. For those who don’t remember last July, Lucas grabbed the world’s attention after he safely landed...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Maine#Toms River#New Jersey#Accident
PIX11

Man dies after running Brooklyn Half Marathon: FDNY

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man who participated in the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday died, officials said. The runner was 32-year-old Brooklyn resident David Reichman, according to the NYPD. Reichman collapsed after finishing the race, a spokesperson from the New York Road Runners said. He was taken by on-site medical staff to a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from N.J. pet shop

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.According to police, the man came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale. He then began to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.After stealing the puppy, police say he got into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.The suspect was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the  sleeves.Anyone with any information should contact Middletown Police.
CBS New York

Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Panic at a mall in New Jersey sent people running for the doors Friday.Police say three people got into a fight in the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.Witnesses told CBS2 they saw people running and assumed it could be something much worse."We were at Starbucks and then suddenly there was, like, a stampede, and then we look out the window and there's probably like dozens of people, not dozens, like, maybe a hundred, they're, like, running through the mall ... We were freaked out and so then we just ran with them," witness Tony Wang said.Police say one person is in custody.Another person was injured and treated.There's no word on what led to the fight.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Bridge Jumper Is Down In Delaware River (DEVELOPING)

Someone jumped from the Walt Whitman Bridge in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 from the New Jersey side of the bridge, initial reports said. Camden Fire Department and Philadelphia FD marine units were responding. CHECK BACK...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Hanging scaffold emergency closes several streets near Trump Tower

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police closed several streets near Trump Tower Friday morning due to a scaffold-related emergency, according to the NYPD. Two window washers got stuck on a scaffolding line on the 47th floor of a building along Fifth Avenue near West 56th Street a few minutes past 8 a.m., police said. There were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot inside Queens apartment building: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is dead after he was shot inside an apartment building Saturday afternoon, police said. Douglas Jones, 35, was shot in the head on the 17th floor of an apartment building at 96-10 57th Avenue in Corona, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy