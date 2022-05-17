ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Police investigating shooting at Kent apartment complex

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmViz_0fhPT0nO00
Kent police vehicle, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired near an apartment complex in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Kent Police Department.

At about 11:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near the office of Phoenix Court Apartments, located at 23912 111th Place SE.

Arriving officers contacted the victim, an employee at the Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons who also worked as off-duty security at the apartment complex.

The victim was reportedly driving a Bureau of Prisons vehicle and wearing his Bureau of Prisons uniform when he arrived to work at the complex.

After he heard fireworks, the victim exited his vehicle and spotted a man standing nearby, who then turned and pointed a rifle at him.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

The man fired an unknown number of the rounds at the victim, who was able to take cover and was not hit.

The man then fled on foot while reportedly putting his rifle in a carrying case.

When the victim pursued the man on foot and re-engaged him, the man removed the rifle from its case and again pointed it at the victim, but did not fire any shots.

Kent officers arrived after the man had again fled on foot from the location.

Police quickly set up a perimeter and requested assistance from King County Guardian 1.

An Auburn K9 unit and the Renton Police Department also responded to assist with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Police searched the surrounding area for the man, but did not locate him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 injured in Tacoma shooting

Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting in Tacoma on Saturday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. According to TPD, a person in a car shot at another car around 5:30 p.m. at South Yakima Avenue and South 56th Street in Tacoma. Three girls ages 15,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car stolen with child inside in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, witnesses say

Police are investigating after a car was nearly stolen with a child inside in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on Saturday, according to witnesses. Officers were called to the incident around 4 p.m. A witness tells KIRO 7 that the car was parked at a baseball field near Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 44th Street when they saw a man get into the car and try to drive off.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man who shot at parents’ home in Duvall facing charges

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was arrested for shooting at his parent’s Duvall home and prompted a manhunt on Thursday is facing several charges. King County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Oskar Riedel Jr. told them he wanted to make his father and stepmother suffer because they would not help with his dying dog.
DUVALL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kent Police#Violent Crime#Phoenix Court Apartments#A Bureau Of Prisons#Kiro 7#King County Guardian 1#Auburn K9
khqa.com

8-year-old shoots brother, 9, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (KOMO) — A young boy shot his older brother while handling a handgun inside their family's apartment on Thursday morning, police say. The Federal Way Police Department investigated the incident, which occurred just before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex. Police said the 8-year-old boy shot...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies investigating attempted abduction of student in Fall City

FALL CITY, Wash. — Deputies in Fall City are investigating reports of an attempted abduction of an elementary school student. The school district said a student had just gotten off the school bus on Redmond-Fall City Road Southeast at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The student was walking up to their driveway when a man pulled up and tried to grab them.
FALL CITY, WA
KING 5

Suspect in murder of 24-year-old Tacoma mother charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Tellieun Harvey, 21, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 24-year-old Elisia "CeCe" Simpson, on Friday. A judge ordered Harvey stay in custody on a no-bond hold until a competency hearing on June 3. Simpson was known by friends as a devoted mother...
TACOMA, WA
My Clallam County

Man who attacked Sequim officer suspected of killing his mother

PORT ANGELES – Bret Kenney, the man who assaulted a police officer in Sequim Thursday morning, is also being investigated for his mother’s murder. Teri Dawn Ward was found dead in her home Thursday morning just 4 hours after Kenney attacked and disarmed the officer during a routine traffic stop. Investigators say they believe Ward died from homicidal violence. Detectives were expect to conclude their investigation Friday and an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
SEQUIM, WA
truecrimedaily

Washington man accused of fatally beating roommate because candy wrapper made noise

KENT, Wash. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally beating his 60-year-old roommate over a noise complaint at a "transitional home." According to KOMO-TV, officers from the Kent Police Department responded to the 27600 block of 123 Ave. SE to a report of a fight. By the time they arrived, authorities reportedly found the victim, 60-year-old Danny Jones, unconscious on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene, KOMO reports.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this smash-and-grab theft suspect?

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing merchandise from an Amazon delivery truck after a window was smashed. The smash-and-grab occurred Tuesday in the 5700 block of South 152nd Street. Police did not say how many packages were stolen. However,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy