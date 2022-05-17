ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

Bayfield County officers investigate ‘rash’ of burglaries

By Briggs LeSavage
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- Bayfield County home and cabin owners are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious activity amid a recent “rash” of burglaries in the area. Several...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Inmate who escaped Minnesota prison is captured

A 42-year-old inmate who escaped the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in northern Minnesota has been captured. Kris Severin, who was being held on a violation of a harassment order, escaped the Saginaw facility around 9 a.m. Wednesday. His method of escape is unknown, but the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office initially though he was in the Floodwood area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -Barron Police have identified the cause of death for three people, including two children, in a Barron house fire. The cause of death is believed to be smoke inhalation. The manner of death is pending fire investigation. According to Barron Police Chief, Joe Vierkandt, he received the...
BARRON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bayfield County, WI
Bayfield County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Bayfield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Rusk County investigates Highway 27 crash

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the Town of Willard, or about eight miles south of Ladysmith, at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday and urges life jacket wear

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - From the Red River Valley to the Mackinac Bridge, there are 33,680 lakes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Plying those waters are nearly two and a half million boats. Coast Guard statistics show a noticeable portion of those boats were purchased during...
DULUTH, MN
Government Technology

Residents of Mobile Home Park Shelter Safely From Tornado

(TNS) - The aftermath of the tornado that ripped through a rural Chetek mobile home park five years ago still ranks as the worst natural disaster site witnessed by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. As he stood at ground zero of the tornado's destruction zone, Fitzgerald was surrounded by random...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: 3 Deceased Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Sunday released the following updated press release regarding the 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at about 3:23 pm, the Rusk County Dispatch received a call of a 2-vehicle crash on STH 27 south of Broken Arrow Rd in the Town of Willard, County of Rusk.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Cbs
cbs3duluth.com

Bird flu detected in Bayfield

BAYFIELD, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A highly contagious bird flu has been detected by the Bayfield County Health Department in a backyard flock. Birds can become infected and show no symptoms, so officials are encouraging those to keep domestic poultry away from wild birds. Some safety precautions they are...
BAYFIELD, WI
cbs3duluth.com

EF0 tornado touched down near Duluth Wednesday

ST. LOUIS CO., MN-- A tornado touched down just outside of Duluth earlier this week. Rice Lake took a hit from the tornado. According to the National Weather Service, it was an EF0. The twister’s wind speeds were estimated to be around 85 miles per hour at the time.
DULUTH, MN
wiproud.com

Death investigation in Barron County; drug-related items found

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are investigating a death in Barron County they believe to be “suspicious in nature.”. According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to Mayo Hospital in Barron for an unresponsive woman that was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Arrowhead, Duluth, Forest Lodge

Arrowhead Region- A large group of Northland organizations is coming together to sponsor a SCRUBS Camp for area students this summer. SCRUBS Camp is a two-day experience for students in grades 9-12 that teaches them about all different types of health care professions. Covered professions include mental health, surgical technician, mortuary science and more. The camp will be held at Hibbing Community College in August. There are a limited number of spots, but the camp will be free thanks to a local grant!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Students lend a helping hand as battle against flooding continues

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN -- Water levels continue to rise in the Rainy Lake basin as many lakes are already experiencing or approaching record flooding. “Daily we kind of just decide which battle we fight today,” said Kari Hraban, co-owner of the Rainy Lake RV Park in Ranier, “It’s like a bad movie. You just are slowly watching everything you built and worked hard for just kind of get devoured by the lake.”
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
boreal.org

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - State and Naval leaders gathered in Duluth Saturday to commission the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The Freedom class-littoral combat ship measures almost 400 feet in length and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northland woman returns to Ukraine twice with medical supplies

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Ukrainian woman now living in the Northland is going home for a second time since the war there broke out with much-needed medical supplies. Bogdana Krivogorsky moved to Minnesota from Ukraine a few decades ago. When the war began, she felt a call...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

ISD 709 Requiring Staff To Wear Masks Again As COVID Spreads

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting on May 23rd, all staff members at Duluth Public Schools will be required by the district to mask up again. The mandate will be in place for all of ISD 709’s buildings, as well as the spaces it leases, such as the Tech Village, the United Healthcare Group, and Arvig buildings.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy