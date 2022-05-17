Bayfield County officers investigate ‘rash’ of burglaries

Arrowhead Region- A large group of Northland organizations is coming together to sponsor a SCRUBS Camp for area students this summer. SCRUBS Camp is a two-day experience for students in grades 9-12 that teaches them about all different types of health care professions. Covered professions include mental health, surgical technician, mortuary science and more. The camp will be held at Hibbing Community College in August. There are a limited number of spots, but the camp will be free thanks to a local grant!

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO