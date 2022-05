A semitractor-trailer crashed in in Garden City on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. On Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon towards Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a 3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft” a half mile later. Brenchley said those characteristics are typical of overly hot brake pads.

GARDEN CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO