Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs Police Chief to retire this July

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is losing a 33-year-long veteran this summer.

After decades of service, Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack is set to retire.

Womack told BRProud, “I am ready. I am going to miss the people of my city, the officers, the staff… but I am ready to go sailing.”

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry selected Womack to replace former Chief Scott Jones back in 2016.

Womack’s last day will be Monday, July 25.

Community Policy