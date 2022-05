After going into mediation on Tuesday, it has been decided that the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska will go up for auction. Jay Mitchell had purchased the building in 2017, but it was Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher’s belief that the sale was, “null and void,” because of a mistake made in the filing of the paperwork. The Board of Osage County Commissioners have since owned the building and Fisher explains what is next.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO