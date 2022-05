Beef is still brewing in the legendary Atlanta rap trio Migos- or at least that's what the Internet is speculating. Quavo was asked yesterday at LAX Airport about whether the Migos will be breaking up, following a string of social media unfollows and a song with Takeoff that is noticeably missing Offset. When asked whether he had anything to say on the matter, he responded with a casual "Nah", but took the opportunity to promote his new song "Hotel Lobby" with Takeoff when asked whether he and Takeoff would be going solo.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO