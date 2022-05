LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hopefully, a second go-around on Crime Stoppers churns up some leads on our Wanted Person of the Week. We first told you about Timothy Newsome in July of 2021. Lexington Police are still looking for the 24-year-old. Newsome is wanted for failing to appear in court on a gun charge, tampering with evidence, and bail jumping.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO