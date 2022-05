DECATUR — Police have announced a third arrest in a Decatur street shoot-out that left three people with gunshot injuries. The latest arrest came Wednesday evening when police, who had been searching for the 18-year-old suspect since the shooting occurred in the early hours of May 6, pulled him over in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of North Oakland Avenue.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO