Minnesota State

MN Department of Ag Issues Food & Candy Recalls

By Jeff McMahon
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- Check your cupboards for this week’s recalls. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has released a list of five food products sold in the state that are being recalled. Select varieties of Starburst, Life Savers, and Skittles Gummies. The voluntary recall was issued because there’s a possibility...

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Supermarket News

Coborn’s rolls out Four Brothers BBQ entrees

Upper Midwest grocer Coborn’s has launched a new collection of entrees under its Four Brothers BBQ brand. The Four Brothers BBQ entree line includes hardwood smoked pulled pork, chicken, ribs and briskets, along with new chef-created sides available in the deli or meat departments, St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s said.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did With Dandelions

After all the rain and storms last week the grass has totally greened up, and yellowed in some cases. Yards across central Minnesota saw an outbreak of dandelions with the onset of real spring weather, and it got me thinking about this experience as a kid. It was always so awesome to go out for recess in the spring to a huge grassy area filled with new "flowers". Of course, as a kid we didn't know they were annoying invasive weeds, and that was the beauty of being a child.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota

Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state. What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed. Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut. What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume." Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.Interested? Find retailers here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Ruby's Pantry announces next pop-up pantry & donation increase

(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
AUSTIN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Minnesotans Can’t Do This – Can You?

This is one of those things that I never really thought about...like at all. Mostly because there was no need. I had one set of sheets. So, wash them and put them back on the bed. Problem solved. But, as time has progressed, and I have more than one bed in the house, and this included winter (flannel) and summer sheets, things have changed.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
